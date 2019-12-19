This Vegetarian Restaurant Is Offering Food At A Jaw Dropping Prices

Namaste is the most pocket-friendly in and around BTM area. A darshini style self-service small restaurant with just a few tables and seating arrangement. Always crowded and packed full of customers on all times of the day when it's opened. The menu is very simple with just 6 items in the morning for breakfast and then again 6 items in the menu for lunch which are sold at jaw-dropping prices, at least that's what they advertise and couldn't agree more. 10 Rs for single Idli or Vada, 25 Rs for Masala Dosa, that too in Bangalore, Seriously? You don't get any cheaper than that anywhere in Bengaluru/Bangalore. Tried their Idli, Vada, Khara Bath, Kesari Bath and Lunch menu (Combo 4) and felt very satisfied with the taste and quality. The items are served in a steel round plate with the Idli's, Vadas etc, immersed with tangy chutney which I think is a raw mango chutney, no sambar/rasam provided it's only chutney. At this restaurant, you can expect your food to be delivered in the quickest possible time since all the items are done & ready. It is just the matter of putting it into your plate except for dosa which needs to be done fresh on order and is prepared very quickly as well. It didn't even take 30 sec for the staff to put all the assortments of lunch on the plate and hand it over it to me. Quickest lunch delivery I've ever got in a restaurant. This isn't the fanciest restaurant that you can except and there isn't anything fancy about the food provided as well, but for the prices that they are offering for the food they are giving the maximum value back for your money by providing with great quality of food and maintaining very good hygiene standards. I highly appreciate their approach of keeping the menu very simple and keeping the prices cheapest possible, which I believe gives them room to control and maintain great quality, hygiene and very good value for money at the same time.