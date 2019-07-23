A Restaurant That Serves Authentic Chinese Cuisine In Indranagar

Located in one of the busiest and most happening streets of Indira Nagar that lane is filled with restaurants and definitely China Bistro is the most eye-catchy one because there are two gigantic statues of warriors welcoming you! Coming to the ambience I say they have tried to maintain the culture of china through their ambience or wall paintings or take it the way they served the food n desserts. They recently started the buffet which is very affordable only at 499/- per person !! That's a very good deal. And they also have happy hours now !! Yes, guys, they serve some amazing drinks as well. And now coming to the food I have tried their a la carte and I must say the food here really impressed me !! Need little improvements in their dim sims other than that everything was good. the dishes I tried are delicious, in the starting, they gave us a mouth refresher n the dishes I tried are 1.Prawn tempura roll 🍣 sushi and crispy Avocado roll sushi 2.Ginger chicken Joji 3.Chicken BBQ bao poker 4.Thai green curry chicken 5.jasmin rice 6.Nasi Goreng 7.pakchoy veg dumpling Buddhas Fu dessert And their mocktails Chinese cooler Orange ice tea Coconut lychee mocker Do visit this place guys and do try their buffet and enjoy the benefits of happy hours, you surely are gonna love it.