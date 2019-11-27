Enjoy The Freshly Prepared Biryani With Amazing Flavours, Order Now!

A royalty dish in itself. A recipe that lured Kings before and now us! Yes, it's Biriyani. Behrouz is all about the delicious and authentic biryani. In frame: Zaikedar Paneer Biryani from Behrouz Biryani. Ordering online for my lunch was a perfect fit for a meal. Being a vegetarian it's a good thing to get veg biryani hardly anywhere good. I ordered Zaikedar Paneer Biryani. The aroma and taste were just too good. The taste was delicious with good masalas in it. They even served one Gulab jamoon with it. Packing was good and hot when I got it. They have again good options in other biryanis. I'm sure to try their different flavours too. Order it online and do taste their authentic biryanis.