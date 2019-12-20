Buy Beautiful And Contemporary Clothes From Nicobar Design Studio

This is a really beautiful and spacious store above Good Earth on Walton Road, Bangalore. Not only will you fall in love with the store, it has very beautiful and contemporary clothes to select from for both men and women. Their selection is slightly premium but something you'd love to own. They have a huge collection of home decor and kitchen ware like mugs, cushions, dining ware and a lot more. They have a cafe downstairs which serves fresh and healthy food. It's perfect for a Sunday afternoon or evening trip. The stoles are beautiful and I almost fell in love with everything there.
Nothing ticked me off, it's just very nice. The staff is cordial and helpful which makes it all the more a pleasure.
Google Map it and look for Good Earth. Cab will be a better option, and there are lots of eateries around the shop as well.
