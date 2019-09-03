When In HSR, Head To Loki For Some Amazing Desserts & Drinks

Lokl: One more good place at HSR. It's not so Local. It is Royal. While the ambience is beautiful the food doesn't disappoint either. With great food, this place is a must-visit. We were happy to also meet the chef behind the place. A young smiling guy, with such brilliant skills. The Dessert served was so fabulous. Let's go in detail. The ambience stands bold. With a bicycle hanging and Lokl written, it just steals the show. There are a lot of other amazing things, there is a bell hanging at the entrance, there is a marvellous me time art on the wall and there are these amazing ceiling lights too. Coming to the food we ordered, we had Starters, Pizza, Pasta, Watermelon Mojito and lots of desserts. The Cheese Balls starter was splendid. Loved the Pizza crust. The Red Sauce Pasta is recommended. The taste of everything was perfect. The presentation of the Dessert was next level. Highly recommended, if you are in HSR, you should give this a shot!