A Slice Of Budapest In The City Of Namma Bengaluru!

Every wintertime festival in Budapest experiences the markets being flooded with Hungarian “kürtőskalács” as an iconic treat – They are a special type of chimney cake often baked over an open fire and sprinkled with all sorts of sweet toppings like coconut shavings, cocoa powder, demerera sugar. Budapest Bake Inn in Indiranagar is offering the classic Hungarian treat filled with ice cream and whipped cream like a cone with various toppings such as Nutella, oreo, salted caramel, desiccated coconut, etc. You can also relate to the texture of these conical delights if you thing of the outer crumb as a crispy churro and the inner crust as a donut's insides. They also have savory options that are more like conizzas but don't fail to tingle your taste buds. The best part is, the cones are not made in wholes but in spirals which makes every part of it cooked very evenly. The hottest selling Sweet conical delight is the Death by chocolate (Rs 220) and one of the best Savoury chimney cakes is the Barbeque chicken sausage one(Rs170). The best part is, you can choose your base from among red velvet, classic, pista, oreo, cocoa and there's plenty of toppings to choose from like Nutella, nuts, berry compotes, caramel sauce, whipped cream, etc. My favourite was the Oreo base cone for the Devil's own!