A Bit Of Punjab In Namma Bengaluru

Punjabi Nukkad is a hidden gem in Namma Bengaluru. It served pure vegetarian food. If you are looking for authentic North Indian food, look no further. Simple, home-style food is served at Punjabi Nukkad in a typical Dhaba setting. Endless varieties of soft, flavourful paneer - Satay, Til, Tikka and more is one of the best I have tasted in Bengaluru. Stuffed mushroom tastes heavenly. Authentic Dal Makhni is served at Punjabi Nukkad. Pindi Chole remind me of my favourite ones back in Delhi. It is ideal for a quick meal. I would definitely be back for more.