A fascinating Burma feels. Burma Burma India is itself is a small Burma in NammaBengaluru. This is a stylish restaurant with a few traditional decors and wall art, providing a beautiful setting for the cuisine of Myanmar. They have the Burmese culture serving the authentic taste of Burmese food which is best for vegetarians.
Treat Yourself To The Authentic Taste Of Burmese Food In Indiranagar
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
Also On Burma Burma
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Comments (0)