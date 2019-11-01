Treat Yourself To The Authentic Taste Of Burmese Food In Indiranagar

Casual Dining

Burma Burma

Bengaluru, Karnataka
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

607, Ground Floor, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A fascinating Burma feels. Burma Burma India is itself is a small Burma in NammaBengaluru. This is a stylish restaurant with a few traditional decors and wall art, providing a beautiful setting for the cuisine of Myanmar. They have the Burmese culture serving the authentic taste of Burmese food which is best for vegetarians.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

