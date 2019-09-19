A Small Cosy Place In Church Street Offering Amazing Food & Great Music

The Bundle Co. is a small cosy place in church street offering some amazing food and great music. They have an open kitchen and a really bright and colourful ambiance with small sittings. Drinks- love the mocha shake and banana Nutella (must try). It has the perfect combination of everything and blended really well. Banana Nutella is really yummy and must try. Starters/appetizer: Love the peri-peri chicken skewers, barbeque chicken wings(must try), nachos cheese fries. They also offer some amazing salads, pasta, burgers. From the main course loved the vegetarian steak skewers herbed pilaf and peri-peri chicken skewers with saffron rice. The best part about this place is the dessert menu. Love the blueberry cheesecake and Nutella cheesecake. The blueberry toppings are in-house made and it's really fresh and yummy. The dessert is a must-try. Overall, great ambience and great food. A must-try place.