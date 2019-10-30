The essence of Kashmir in NammaBangalore. Orzuv is a beautiful bungalow space in Whitefield which gives you a Kashmir vibe. Kashmiri Food is simply outstanding and is all about whole spices. Dum Aloo is an all-time favourite and popular Kashmiri cuisine dish in Veg. The best thing about this dish is that it can be enjoyed with rice or Rotis.
Get The Essence Of Kashmir Cuisine At This Beautiful Bungalow Space In Whitefield!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets.
Also On Orzuv
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)