Get The Essence Of Kashmir Cuisine At This Beautiful Bungalow Space In Whitefield!

Casual Dining

Orzuv

Whitefield, Bengaluru
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Green Park Avenue, 17, Opp. Yamaha Showroom, Whitefield, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

The essence of Kashmir in NammaBangalore. Orzuv is a beautiful bungalow space in Whitefield which gives you a Kashmir vibe. Kashmiri Food is simply outstanding and is all about whole spices. Dum Aloo is an all-time favourite and popular Kashmiri cuisine dish in Veg. The best thing about this dish is that it can be enjoyed with rice or Rotis.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets.

