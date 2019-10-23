A Small & Quaint Cafe Offers Some Delish Food & Drinks!

A place to calm yourself with food that's relishing and drinks that's great for detoxing as well. Fabcafe has a soothing ambience to relax. We had the following, * Shakarkandhi Tarbooj salad: Fried Sweet potatoes with watermelons salad with appropriate seasoning for add on is a must-have * Slow pressed juice (Glow hydration): This glass is best for detox and refreshing yourself from a tiring day at work * Kathal quinoa biriyani: Jackfruit in between with healthy quinoa along with caramelized onions is the best addition to a healthy diet when u crave for biryani Momo's filled with spinach, water chestnuts and onion while it is wrapped around flour with jackfruit the crispy tidbits of water chestnuts add on to the whole experience. Pani puri with 3 different kinds of PANI is a must-try when two of them are mixed and had along with the sprouts filled round and crispy puris. Desserts are a must and definitely that you will have to try is Caramalised banana cake, this just melts away as you take in a bite, also the flavour is balanced so well that the sweetness is not so evident but the dessert is very satisfactory . Himalayan honey walnut tart- tart that's filled with nutty walnut is a great for a healthier option of dessert