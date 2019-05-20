Grab A Book And Relish On Some Sumptuous Food At This Peaceful Place

Chavadi is a cafe, bar, grill on the Rooftop. A sophisticated place is what I can tell you. First of all, I was amazed by the ambience and then the conceptualization. The spices used are grown in house, well that's what I can vouch for. There is also a community library where you can spend time. In one sentence, you can sit in Chavadi Restaurant with a book and enjoy the fantastic food in a peaceful space. Coming to the Food: • Mulligatawny soup: Chunks of Mutton and deep flavour is what I can tell. • Assorted nonveg platter: Includes Hariyali Chicken, fish starters etc. My fav here was Hariyali Chicken. Soft marinated chicken. This platter can be ordered to taste all the amazingly made meat. • Mushroom duplex: Mushroom in an innovative way. This looks Indian but doesn't taste so. A light amount of spices makes it ideal. • Nigerian suya: Wah! Hand marinated chicken shallow fried with green chilli. Chicken lovers enjoy it to the core. • Sesame and chilli grilled fish: As I had mentioned, this place made me fall in love with fish. This is one of the dishes. • Prawn tempura: Not a prawn guy, but even then the prawns served with crackers and wasabi was good • Lagan ki Boti: Boti served in style. My first observation was the Marination with green chillies. I would definitely recommend this. One can start eating mutton after having this dish. Soft Boti served on a flatbread. • Tandoori Paneer Tikka shashlik, Onion Jeera rice with cashew makhni sauce: As the name tells, the dish was rich. Panner marinated with a good amount of spices and masala. Then put through a Tandoor along with onions. The Onion Jeera Rice was particularly different here with the addition of Haldi or turmeric. The star here was the Cashew Malai gravy. Cashew grinded and taken as the major portion here was extraordinary, since cashew was main, the gravy was not that spicy. Jeera Rice with a bit of this gravy and then the Panner would give a mini foodgasm. • Fish in pepper sauce. • Apple Pie: Baked to perfection with the perfect amount of sweetness. • Homemade matka ice cream ( coconut, Kesar Pista): My favourite here. The fresh tender coconut ice cream is made fresh and they were delicious. Not so sweet and hence perfect.