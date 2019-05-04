La Casa: Pitcher Perfect

Among the growing number of Breweries that are popping up in the city, La Casa has been around for a long time, has been popular for good food and now is defining the market in a new way. A brand-new place with some really nice ambience, a snazzy brewery with some real good ales and some good food to satiate your taste buds.The food is a mix of continental and Indian and there is one thing that everybody should try is Thin Crust Pizzas. For starters we ordered: Mother recipe pork Thai Pepernota Beef Prawn Ghee Roast Veg Gold Coin Tandoori Stuffed Brocoli Banjara Kabab Baked corn & Cheese Fitters Among these, the Beef was a delight for only for people who like their food to be spicy as Thai, spices, pepper and some tenderlicious beef would really lighten up your tongue. The Prawn ghee roast is a different take on the authentic dish, Not too much of ghee, fresh and juicy prawns and perfectly spiced. The tandoori stuffed broccoli would be another choice if you're a veggie, well done broccoli with some good stuffing to go with. Main course was Aglio - Olio veg, BBQ chicken pizza and Pepperoni pizza. The delicious 'thin crust pizzas' took away the prize with right amount of seasonings, correct amount of toppings was just perfect. Ended the meal with the Desserts: 1. Chocolate cheese cake 2. Canadian Nanaimo 3. Mini desser Tray All of them tasted differently but must try the Canadian Nanaimo, it was creamy and not very sweet. Drinks were amazing and tried around 5 of them. Among the beers, I personally loved the IPA, but if you like light ales or lagers, then you can go for the Belgian Wit or Citrus Wit. The 1st floor has got a snazzy bar where you can sit and see the bartenders make your choice of drinks, Try the 'Dead on Arrival' obviously red in colour and full of joy. Overall, this place was an amazing experience with a lovely ambience and very welcoming and friendly staff.