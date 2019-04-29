They make all their ingredients in an hour. Including the mozzarella cheese! The pizzas are hand made and baked in a specially designed wood fire oven that gives you the right amount of crunch in the dough. I've had many pizzas across the world and in Italy and while the whole world moves towards quick frozen solutions, Brik oven has gone back to the roots! Garb a pizza and a glass of wine and be transported to Italy.
A Taste Of Italy
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Adding beers to the menu!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Kids, Big Group, Bae
