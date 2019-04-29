A Taste Of Italy

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Brik Oven

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

872-A, Ground Floor, 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

They make all their ingredients in an hour. Including the mozzarella cheese! The pizzas are hand made and baked in a specially designed wood fire oven that gives you the right amount of crunch in the dough. I've had many pizzas across the world and in Italy and while the whole world moves towards quick frozen solutions, Brik oven has gone back to the roots! Garb a pizza and a glass of wine and be transported to Italy.

What Could Be Better?

Adding beers to the menu!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Big Group, Bae

Cafes

Brik Oven

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

872-A, Ground Floor, 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default