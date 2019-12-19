The decor and the atmosphere of The Yellow Tree is just amazing. The colours of this place are truly Devine. The garden area with colourful flowers and wooden benches makes this place truly beautiful. The food served here is supposed to be Italian. While the menu does have Italian dishes. The taste could be something else. However, if you love taking pictures. Then you must visit here!
Swing By This Picturesque Little Place Called The Yellow Tree
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The quality and quantity of food has to improve.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Pets, Kids
