A trendy high-end bar lounge with Good collection of alcoholic beverages and Delicious food at Nevermind - Bar & Social. Talking about the ambience: It's luxurious, magical, elegant and stylish, very appealing interiors. There's a bar counter in the middle of the floor surrounded by very cosy seating arrangement. They do have an open-air seating arrangement which is also a smoking friendly zone. The food menu is Continental, Asian, Modern Indian. Presentation is good and excellent service. They do have exclusive parking for 2 wheeler and valet parking for 4 wheeler, so parking shouldn't be a problem.
Drop By This Trendy Bar For Delicious Food Along With Elegent Interiors
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae.
