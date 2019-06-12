Drop By This Trendy Bar For Delicious Food Along With Elegent Interiors

Lounges

Nevermind - Bar & Social

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
614 & 615, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A trendy high-end bar lounge with Good collection of alcoholic beverages and Delicious food at Nevermind - Bar & Social. Talking about the ambience: It's luxurious, magical, elegant and stylish, very appealing interiors. There's a bar counter in the middle of the floor surrounded by very cosy seating arrangement. They do have an open-air seating arrangement which is also a smoking friendly zone. The food menu is Continental, Asian, Modern Indian. Presentation is good and excellent service. They do have exclusive parking for 2 wheeler and valet parking for 4 wheeler, so parking shouldn't be a problem.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

