Drop By This Trendy Bar For Delicious Food Along With Elegent Interiors

A trendy high-end bar lounge with Good collection of alcoholic beverages and Delicious food at Nevermind - Bar & Social. Talking about the ambience: It's luxurious, magical, elegant and stylish, very appealing interiors. There's a bar counter in the middle of the floor surrounded by very cosy seating arrangement. They do have an open-air seating arrangement which is also a smoking friendly zone. The food menu is Continental, Asian, Modern Indian. Presentation is good and excellent service. They do have exclusive parking for 2 wheeler and valet parking for 4 wheeler, so parking shouldn't be a problem.