Street Food Love: You Must Try Aloo Tikki Chaat & Bhel At This Jayanagar Joint!

Kedia's Fun Food is the best place I have found till now in Bangalore for street food. I'm a street food lover and being from North India it becomes really difficult for that kind of taste here. But this place, I must say everyone should definitely visit. I have been to this place 3-4 times and every time I tried some different dish and all are amazing. Gonna visit multiple more time. I definitely love the food at this place. Must try: Aloo Tikki chat, bhel And another great thing about this place is it's very economical and at the same time, they take care of hygiene as well.