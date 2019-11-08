Street Food Love: You Must Try Aloo Tikki Chaat & Bhel At This Jayanagar Joint!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Kedia's Fun Food

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

146, 6th C Main Road, 4th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Kedia's Fun Food is the best place I have found till now in Bangalore for street food. I'm a street food lover and being from North India it becomes really difficult for that kind of taste here. But this place, I must say everyone should definitely visit. I have been to this place 3-4 times and every time I tried some different dish and all are amazing. Gonna visit multiple more time. I definitely love the food at this place. Must try: Aloo Tikki chat, bhel And another great thing about this place is it's very economical and at the same time, they take care of hygiene as well.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Fast Food Restaurants

Kedia's Fun Food

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

146, 6th C Main Road, 4th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default