A Cozy Place In Koramangala Serving Absolutely Vegetarian Meat!

This restaurant is a mock meat-based. Their dishes are all veg but they give the taste of non-veg. The flavours of these dishes are just too good. For non-veg lovers this might surprise them as they can get the non-veg taste in veg dishes. And vegetarians can enjoy the non-veg taste without having an actual non-veg food. Mockchop has good options in all categories. To start with, Lemon soda was given in mud glass(kulhad). They have good lassi options too. Samosas are best here. I had Kheema Samosa. Their cheese pulls in samosa is an interesting part. The stuffing is really good and it easily melts in the mouth. These samosas are different from regular ones. The chutney was also different and good. The kebab was really good and soft. For me, it exactly tasted like mutton. In Kulcha, the Amritsari Kheema Kulcha and Garlic cheese naan were authentic in taste and the stuffing was really tasty. The stuffing was proper and we'll bake. In the main course, Methi Malai Chaap was the best. This is the must-try dish here. The quantity was more and good enough for 2-3 people. Butter Chaap Masala and Tawa Chaap were tasty too. Both will well go with rice and bread of your choice. Lastly, the biryani was best to end the meal. The taste, aroma and quantity everything was delicious. Spices were well going with biryani. This place is really worth to visit if you want to try something different and unusual. It's a total of Desi food.