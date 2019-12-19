Rush To This Coolest Place In Bangalore At A Very Pocket-Friendly Range

Almost all the items in Copacabana Pub are pocket-friendly. Whether it be drinks or food, most of the items are very light on the pocket. The staff is nice and friendly, and always on the toes to help serve you better. The lighting is mostly dim, which is pretty much expected from a pub. It's mostly empty during the weekdays, while quite full during weekends. Their Cream of Broccoli soup just costs 120/- and tastes absolutely heavenly. It is nice and creamy with bits of broccoli that just add a nice contrast to the textures. The Egg Grilled Sandwich is decent but slightly overpriced at 250/-. It's well grilled and the filling is that of egg and mayo without any spices. My favourite was the Boneless Chicken Mini Kievs. They had a nice herb and cheese filling which felt so comforting to the palate. Loved how crispy these were on the outside and smooth and rich inside. Overall, the place seems nice and value for money. Definitely a great place to come with friends after work to chill for some drinks and nibbles.