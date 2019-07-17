Bangalore Cafe Is The Newest Addition Among All Vegetarian Restaurants

Bengaluru is always known as the "Pub Capital" of India. The Bangalore cafe is one among in Bengaluru which has some amazing food and ambience. The ambience of the restaurant is simply elegant. They have options of both indoor and outdoor seating. I preferred the outdoor seating. The outdoor seating on the ground floor was like as though we were dining in a garden. The indoor seatings are pretty good too. Service at the restaurant is simply brilliant. The manager of the restaurant Mr. Ramana and his subordinates did an amazing job. What did I eat? Bulldozer mocktail ▶️ The bulldozer mocktail was a fusion mocktail of the red bull energy drink and watermelon. The presentation was unconventional and attractive. Chatpate cones ▶️ The presentation of the cones were truly mesmerizing. They were stuffed with flavours along with a small layer of cheese. Thai Laska ▶️ Everything in this soup was organic from the ingredients in the soup to the container they were provided with. The soup was cooked well with the Thai flavours and fresh coconut milk to give them the smoothness. They tasted good. Sinful moments ▶️ This was the chef special. The presentation and the taste were simply excellent. Tandoori cigars ▶️ These are the organic cigars. The rolled roomali roti had fresh tobacco leaves and masalas. The masala gave them the mild spicy content that was required. Anna's baby corn roast ▶️ Bangalore cafe has an import from our very own karavalli (coast) region too. The Anna's baby corn roast was a nice mix of ghee roast and the baby corn. They were soft and tasted good. Teriyaki balls ▶️ Teriyaki balls were more picturesque than the taste. The veg balls were nicely coated with the teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds sprinkled top of it. Paneer tikka masala ▶️ The paneer tikka masala was good. It was a fusion of Indian paneer tikka and the Italian pizza. It was much better than I had expected. Paneer chunks and seasoned flavours spread around the portion. Big mamma's broken tart ▶️ The big mamma's broken tart was an amazing dessert. The presentation skills of the chef must be appreciated. Powdered tart and white chocolates along with the ice cream was a treat to the taste buds. Pani Puri ▶️ A normal Pani Puri provided with test tubes filled with Pani flavours. All in all, I would rate this place has one of the best veg restaurants in Bengaluru. Full marks for their culinary skills. Everything is so good about this place from food, ambience and the service. Parking is definitely not a problem whatsoever.