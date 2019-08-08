Specialising in modern Indian cuisine with pure vegetarian ingredients can be hard but street storyss tend to come out with flying colours. With antique and full of life ambience, the place keeps you on your toes with one dish after dish. The recommended beverages are the Kokum Masala and Mango Chili Coconut with quite a unique base and a perfect addition to your meals. The recommended food items are : 🔸Compressed Watermelon and Lychee Salad - a unique addition to salads menu. 🔸Corn Cakes - A must-try here for some different taste. 🔸Amritsari - Kulcha naan with dal makhani, quite flavourful. 🔸Nasi Goreng - Another spice bomb with perfect flavours. 🔸Textures of eggplant - A must-try here if also you don't like eggplant. This dish might change your perspective. For desserts, try the Frozen Gulkand Kheer. The best part of the place is you would rarely find a paneer dish in the menu is a vegetarian place.