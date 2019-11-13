Gather Your Friends To Enjoy A Whole New Lavish Experience At This Cafe!

A place which has embraced nature to its core, The Bangalore Cafe provides you with a beautiful experience. Not only the whole place is very big and can accommodate a hundred people easily, but also it believes in serving high quality, pure veg food. This cafe has numerous dishes on the menu, so you have a lot to choose from. The place also has a big parking space, so it won't be a problem if you come by car. The service was really good. The staff members were very courteous and well behaved. We didn't face any issues or problems. The whole experience was quite nice. Lastly, the food was great! The presentation was really great and we got to try some unique combinations. We could sense that the dishes were made with fresh ingredients, solely focusing on their taste and quality. The dishes I liked are as follows: * Tandoori Cigars * Green Masala Bites Babycorn * Triple Cheese Pasta * Italian Aam Panna * Bull-Dosser Overall, it's a great place to be with your friends and family!