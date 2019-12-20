Bannerghatta Folks, Have You Tried Out This Community Workspace and Cafe In Your Hood?

Whether you want a quiet space to finish your work, or an artsy environment to help you brainstorm, Chavadi has a bunch of neat features to make your work interesting. You can even host team meetings here as the space is equipped with handy whiteboards. Their library is a place where you can read in solitude, and if you want to take a break — Chavadi has plenty of creative distractions. They provide art material for you to paint, and will hang your creations on their community wall. For those who are fans of the long-forgotten art of letter writing, the Chavadi team has postcards on standby, so you can write to a designated pen pal or just about anyone, and they will post it on your behalf.