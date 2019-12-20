Make Your Baby A Fashionista By Dressing Them Up With Clothes From This Brand!

What better way to pamper your little one than by making sure the clothes and apparel they wear are as pure as the babies themselves. Taking inspiration from the gurgling sounds babies make, Aagghhoo is a brand that makes essentials, wearables and gift bundles for your little ones. With essentials like baby napkins, burp pads, pillows and baby booties -- these are not only basics that every baby must have but are also beautifully made with a comfortable cloth and adorable designs.

In wearables, classic string and pleated pants, new-born romper, festive sets and even daily wear can all be found for both your little boy or girl. Whether you want their signature print on it or flutter blobs to be printed on it, choose from a variety of options if you’re a picky parent. If you’re heading for a baby shower or your niece’s one-year-old birthday party, choose from their gifts. Whether it’s a winter sunshine set or a pillow and swaddle set, we ensure that you find something cute and quirky without having to think too much! With prices starting at INR 499 and going up to INR 8,000, we definitely think this is worth an addition to your baby’s wardrobe.