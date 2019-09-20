Floral Decor To Customised Gifting: Bookmark This Event Stylist In The City

Hosting a family event or getting hitched soon? Call Aara Design Co. in Koramangala for all your decor and custom gifting needs. Aara Design Co. started by Saranya and Aparna in January 2019, specialise in traditional floral decor for both private events and weddings. Using the art of tying flowers from Coimbatore, they create event spaces right out of a Pinterest board. They provide decor services for small family functions be it a baby shower or a birthday party, corporate events, and weddings. Think a curtain of flowers made out of jasmine and roses for pheras and layers of orange and yellow marigold for mehendi. All the decor services are personalised keeping in mind the personality and needs of the client.

Not just traditional, they also do modern decor for themed weddings. Their English garden themed decor for a wedding is dreamy and works well for a day wedding or reception. Apart from the decor, they also make party favours and wedding giveaways made out of natural elements, sourced locally. If you are looking just for some personalised gifting for the festive season or a private party, they'll create one for you. They also specialise in wedding trousseau packing. They make flower garlands for the bride and groom as well. The personalised gifting options start at INR 200 whereas trousseau packaging starts at INR 2,000 per tray. You can book an appointment with them to discuss your ideas and decor needs.