Floral, Tribal, Delicate Or Traditional: This Accessory Brand Will Give You A New Look Everyday

It’s not always about the outfit, yeah? Sometimes, you’ve got to let the accessories do the talking! And that is exactly what Aaree is perfect for! What we love about the brand is that they blend old handcraft techniques such as aari, filigree and meenakari to bring you earrings, necklaces, cuffs, bracelets and rings that can be paired with a silk saree as easily as it can be worn with an LBD. The entire collection is very versatile, and for the ladies who don’t have time (or inclination) to have varied stocks of different kinds of jewellery, this is for you.

We have our eyes on the ghoogri danglers that use brass with light silver and gold on it. The bracelet in a similar pattern works well with it. Square pendants strung together to make an edgy and chunky necklace, is another product which has us pulling out our credit cards! Their collection of cuffs and bracelets including statement pieces and more traditional ones such as the one lined with ghooghra -- cute max! If you want to be Lord Of The Rings, pick from half moon, chequered, nest-style, three-finger, and even ones with vintage coins are up for grabs for prices started at just INR 500. There is a separate section for purists of silver which includes jhumkis, geometric necklaces, pendants, chains and rings too.

