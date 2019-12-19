This Rajasthan Brand Is Reviving Handicrafts And You Can Get Saris, Shirts Or Dresses With Gorgeous Prints

Reviving, and sustaining the beautiful textile art of the intricate Dabu printing, Aavaran (an eponymous art form from Mewar) is all about bringing you hand-dyed and hand block printed merchandise. And they’ve chosen good old Bangalore to be their first outlet outside the home turf in Rajasthan. Set up on the top floor of the charming lifestyle store Ambara, saris, dresses, kurtas and home furnishing hang in showcases, and you’ll want to immediately buy them all. Why? Because they look so unique, calming and pretty. Upon closer inspection, we found that each piece of clothing tells a story.

From the contemporary prints on chanderi to traditional ones on cotton, you’ll realise that some are inspired by Rajasthani square tiles (like the blue Byzantine mosaics), while others draw inspiration from the indigo plant itself. What we’re smitten by, however, the is Panchatantra series. Especially the sari which has the cutest print of a crocodile, resting on a rock, in indigo on white. Or the peacocks and flowers which are quintessential Rajasthan, but perfect for a modern day brunch. If you like a bit of drama on your outfit, they have also revived the art of danka too, native to Rajasthan. Earlier used on the ethnic poshak (traditional Rajasthani outfit for women), they’ve migrated the metal embroidery craft onto their apparel. Perfect for a dressy evening party.

Men, they stock shirts and kurtas for you. Kids can be decked out in dresses, tunics and kurtas from this outpost of the brand.

