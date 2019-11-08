From American Style Pizza To Yum Steakes, This Bar Can't Missed At All!

A pleasant Saturday lunch at “UNO Chicago”, today. I liked the ambience of the place depicting both the places Chicago and Bangalore. It was a unique experience to try deep dish pizzas at this place where it was invented. UNO Chicago is unique in terms of its menu as it included some dishes, such as burgers, steaks and many more. We started our meal with garlic bread and spinach dip. The spinach dip was fresh and flavourful, I couldn’t stop eating it. This was followed by their deep dish pizza with eggplant topping, it was good and had the thick circumference. The cottage cheese steak was out of the world. It was followed by burger, the patty was juicy and the bun was fresh. Fries served along with the burger were baked and was made in house from scratch. I was impressed with their signature dessert “UNO Deep Dish Sundae” as it had freshly baked giant chocolate chip cookies. The courteous staff extended a warm welcome for us. Ria was our host for the day, she served us even before we reached out for anything. To sum up, one should never miss visiting this place to enjoy amazing American style pizzas.