Grills And Exotic Meats For The Win At Absolute Barbecues

Smart, spacious but nothing to write home about, Absolute Barbeques (the Marathahalli outlet) is one massive hall split into booths, table-chair spots and the bar side. The usual slew of starters — chicken, fish, prawn, potato and mushroom, arrive half-cooked to your table. Then, your table (with a secret trap-door) opens up to reveal a mini pop-up rotisserie. It’s yours for the grilling! Open from 12 noon to 11:30 PM, the veg buffet starts at INR 590 and the non-veg buffet starts at INR 705.

Boasting an exotic selection of meats and vegetables – quail, rabbit, Peking duck, zucchini, leek and oyster mushrooms, the teppan-style counters are kept separate for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Pick your ingredients and the chef will masterfully toss it about with your choice of sauce - from mild ones to flaming hot sauces. Vegetarians, try the mushroom with the Manchurian Gravy, it’s spot on.

The buffet is adequate but not in the same league as the grills section. There are two soups, few vegetarian and non-vegetarian options (think Achari Paneer Tikka, Butter Chicken and Dal Tadka) but skip it all in favour of the biryani. Aromatic and with that right amount of spice, this Hyderabadi-style biryani shines even in its veggie form. But our hearts are firmly in the claws of the Sri Lankan Jaffna crab curry. Wash this all down with After Dark, a smooth cocktail of desert pear and cinnamon muddled with vodka. Dessert can be skipped but if you’re interested, Jamoon With Rabdi is their best offering.