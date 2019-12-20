Find Absolute Bliss In Sri Lanka At The Seema Malaka Buddhist Temple

This place is absolutely blissful. Located in the middle of the Beira Lake in Colombo, Sri Lanka. This is one of the most beautiful Buddhist temples I've ever been to. It has an umpteen number of Buddha statues and exudes positive energy. It has been designed by Geoffrey Bawa, the most famous architect of Sri Lanka. It's a must-visit for anyone who is travelling to Sri Lanka. It's very scenic, and a beautiful view of Colombo's skyscrapers can be seen from here.