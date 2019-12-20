This place is absolutely blissful. Located in the middle of the Beira Lake in Colombo, Sri Lanka. This is one of the most beautiful Buddhist temples I've ever been to. It has an umpteen number of Buddha statues and exudes positive energy. It has been designed by Geoffrey Bawa, the most famous architect of Sri Lanka. It's a must-visit for anyone who is travelling to Sri Lanka. It's very scenic, and a beautiful view of Colombo's skyscrapers can be seen from here.
Find Absolute Bliss In Sri Lanka At The Seema Malaka Buddhist Temple
Try going there in the evening before sunset, so that you can spend ample time when it's bright and also catch a glimpse of it when it's lit up in the evening. It's a haven for photography.
The entry is free for Sri Lankans, but foreigners need to pay LKR 300 for entry, which includes a visit to Seema Malaka Temple and Gangaramaya Temple. Gangaramaya is another beautiful Buddhist Temple located at a two minute walk from Seema Malaka.
