Elements Mall is one of the more popular spots to hang at in North Bangalore given its great curation of stores, movie theatres and the food court. Apart from great brands for apparel, we’ve found more at the mall to help you shop here for other specific needs and occasions be it for perfumes, or stationery.
From Perfume To Books, Here's All That You Can Find In Elements Mall
Reliance Digital
Reliance Digital is a one-stop-shop for household electronics, appliances, computer accessories and other digital products. With products from a range of well-known brands like Bose, Samsung, and Sony among others, you can choose the ones that fit within your budget and be assured of quality. The stuff they sell here comes with warranty as well.
Sapna Book House
An iconic chain of bookstores, Sapna Book House has been around for a really long time. You can find a whole spectrum of stationery, books both fiction and non-fiction and even quirky home decor like pen stands and book holders that you can use to do, or set up your library. We’re assuming you’re going to be picking up a book or two, so the starting price here would be INR 600.
Make Your Own Perfume
With a small stall on the first floor, Make Your Own Perfume has a wide range of fragrances that you could mix up to create your own unique scent. With the guidance of the staff here, spend some time perfecting the perfume after which you’ll be coming back for more. Prices here start at INR 1,000.
Spar
Spar is a popular hypermarket that is great for purchasing essentials like bath and body care, groceries and even daily use products. Meat and fish, spirits and wines, kitchenware can all be found here at affordable costs since the folks here also have continuous discounts.
Elements School Of Performing Arts
Elements School of Performing Arts is a music store that sells a variety of instruments. Apart from this, they also conduct classes in case you’d like to pick up the guitar, drums or piano. With classes for both adults and kids, sign up for some bonding time with your little one. Prices here start at INR 2,000.
Health & Glow
Health & Glow is a beauty and cosmetics retail company that hosts a variety of bath and body care brands. So whether it's shampoo and soap or even moisturiser and creams, you'll find it all here. Depending on what your budget is, you can find reasonably priced ones to really expensive stuff as well.
Khadi Bandar
Khadi Bandar is a store that has handicraft collections from various states. You'll find handloom and cotton fabrics along with home furnishing items, bedsheets, quilts, blankets, carpets and mats. Home decor from here will definitely make your house look cute and ensure that it stands out from the rest.
