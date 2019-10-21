It’s All About The Layers: Get This Fashion Trend On Point With These Statement Pieces

We’ll be honest. Layering seems like way too much effort. After all, who keeps a track of all the jackets, scarves and shrugs when your entire wardrobe is in a state of disarray? Yet, we’ll (grudgingly) admit that when we see women wearing crisp cotton shirts with oversized cardigans, it all does look a little bit refreshing and... warm. So, after scouring through Shop On LBB, here we are with our pick of 5 pieces that anyone can use to layer their outfit:

