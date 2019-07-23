Gift Shopping To Decor: Stores To Check Out

Coko is the Hongkong version of Miniso and stocks up on cute coin purses that look like a cat's face, skateboards with funky prints and socks that you can't resist buying. The variety of products sold here would catch your eye and you can buy anything from home decor to storage essentials at cheap prices here. Though it may not be as fancy as Miniso, still has stationery, watches, umbrellas and neck pillows that you might want to buy.

