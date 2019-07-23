Be it last-minute gift shopping or stocking up on groceries, GT Mall has a store for everything you need. We've hunted them down and bring to you the list of stores to check out if you want to buy things that are not just clothes.
Gift Shopping To Decor: Stores To Check Out
Be it last-minute gift shopping or stocking up on groceries, GT Mall has a store for everything you need. We've hunted them down and bring to you the list of stores to check out if you want to buy things that are not just clothes.
Market 99
As you enter GT Mall and walk up to the ground floor, Market 99 is the first shop that you'd spot. Market 99 is a supermarket chain that sells products like coffee mugs, water bottles, home essentials, crockery and also artificial flowers priced at INR 9 and upwards. The prices here end at nine and the range of things you can shop from here at super cheap prices would sort you out if you are setting up a new house or just revamping your space.
Citizen
Citizen Watches, known for their simplicity and Japanese technology, holds a small kiosk at GT Mall. Be it leather or metal straps find a range of sleek and classy watches for men and women with Citizen. We totally dig the rose gold metal strap watch for ladies and Avion for men with Eco-Drive technology that comes with a brown leather strap. They currently have offers of up to 40 percent on selected styles.
Flaunt Basket
If you've got it, you've got to flaunt it! Flaunt Basket, a Bangalore based pure silver jewellery brand stocks up on some cute jewellery pieces that you'd want to buy. With crystals in green, red and blue find earrings, rings, pendant sets and bracelets here starting at INR 500. Apart from casual wear, they also sell silver temple jewellery and crystal solitaire set, perfect for a special occasion.
Coko HongKong
Coko is the Hongkong version of Miniso and stocks up on cute coin purses that look like a cat's face, skateboards with funky prints and socks that you can't resist buying. The variety of products sold here would catch your eye and you can buy anything from home decor to storage essentials at cheap prices here. Though it may not be as fancy as Miniso, still has stationery, watches, umbrellas and neck pillows that you might want to buy.
Silver Shines
Close to Citizen at GT Mall, you can spot a small kiosk of Silver Shines that sells a range of silver jewellery starting at INR 150. Find earrings, nose pins and nose rings, jhumkas, chains and pendant sets at this kiosk. Apart from this, they also do gunshot ear and nose piercing starting at INR 100.
Bata
From wearing their school shoes to ballerinas, Bata has always been a part of every Indian's household. Known for their comfort and affordability, Bata at GT Mall now offers a range of heels, wedges, and ballerinas for women, loafers, flip-flops, and sneakers for men. Check out their coca-cola collection and add some streetwear shoes to your wardrobe.
Big Bazaar
Big Bazaar, one of India's most loved supermarkets, is located in the basement of GT Mall. Stock up on your weekly and monthly groceries and household supplies by just making a shopping trip to Big Bazaar. If you are setting up your new home or just looking for durable products such as electronics and crockery, find budget-friendly options here. Fbb (Fashion at Big Bazaar) is the go-to place for shopping for clothes for the entire family under one roof.
Comments (0)