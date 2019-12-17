Add A Dash Of Urban To The Traditional Udupi Cuisine!

Do you become nostalgic when I talk about Proper Udupi Cuisine? Then visit this Super Dope place which has given this traditional food an Urban Touch. Talking about food, every single dish that we tried is a masterpiece right starting from Urban Deccan Chips made up of Deep Fried Malabar Parotta with Podi Hummus their best seller and must try. Their Coorgi Pork is the best you find in the town, the melt in mouth pork with the Coorgi masala is to die for. The Potli Biryani is the chef's special and one must try. Are you a Dessert Lover, then you got to wait after your main course to try their Eleneer Payasam (the Star Dish) and Gulabjamun Tiramisu. Don't miss it. Are you Fond of trying Cocktails, then don't give it a miss. UDP has some specially curated cocktails with even interesting names like Anna By the beach, Vo-co- co and many freshly cold-brewed cocktails to try.