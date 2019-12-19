Sarees, Skirts And Shorts: Load Up On Ikats With This Whitefield Home Studio

If you are a handloom hoarder, then you must check out AdiBha in Whitefield. Started by Anushree in 2018, the home studio sells ikat clothes and home linen sourced from the western Odisha. The fabrics are made by the weavers from the Sambalpur, Bargarh, and Sonepur regions. Saree lovers! shop five yards of handwoven sambalpuri sarees in reds, blues, blacks, and yellows starting at INR 3,500.

AdiBha has a wide range of indo-western options for both men and women. We are talking about shirts, T-shirts, and kurtas for men and dresses, shorts, crop tops and shirts for women. Straight cut Dresses with paneled patches, overcoats and maxi dresses from here make for a chic and trendy outfit, whether it's work or a lunch date. Their range of versatile blouses ( sarees, skirts, or as crop tops) will spoil you for choice.

Men, go indie and pick their ikat ties to add a desi touch to your formal look. The indo-western pieces start at INR 1,500 and go up to INR 4,500. Their range of shirts and shorts are a great buy and pair well with denim and boots for some edge. Home linen such as table runners, cushion covers and bedsheets out of sambalpuri ikat are also available and are priced at INR 800 to 1,000. You can even spot AdiBha in exhibitions and pop-ups in Bangalore, so keep an eye out.