Ditch Store Bought Cards For These Personalised Explosive Box Cards

Take your loved ones by surprise by gifting them a pop-up surprise box from Aditi’s Handmade Cards. From infinity love boxes to telescope explosion boxes, these are cards that literally burst at the seams. With the illusion of being a box with a lid on, the card opens out. You can choose to place a small gift inside or even write a personalised message. Fully handmade, it comes in three different layers and can be customised in colour schemes and photos as well. You can choose to have a cake inside the box or even make it themed with a Minion birthday card or twist and pop card.

Aditi’s handmade cards add a personal touch instead of your otherwise bland store-bought cards. Starting from INR 999, it goes up to INR 1,999. This would vary depending on the number of techniques used and whether you buy them in bulk. Aditi also takes up corporate gift-hamper orders so in case you wanted to pamper your employees, this would be your go-to. You can find them being sold at the shelves of the Craft Store of India in JP Nagar.

