Make it a road trip and head to this adventure site in Manchanbele, just 50kms from the city. Ideal for family get-togethers and office team outings, the site is amid the reserve forests of Savandurga and a reservoir. The perfect set-up for sailing and surfing. Or venture out and go for a trek. Better still, a moonlit one. They offer exciting adventure sports including zipline, jumaring {using a rope to ascend a slope} and rappelling among others.

Where: Manchinbele, Dabguli Village, Magadi Taluk, Ramnagara District. Registration Office: XtremeZone Sports & Services Pvt. Ltd., No. 26/A, 1st Floor, 3rd Cross, 8th Main Road, RMV Extension, Sadashivanagar

Price: INR 1,300 upwards {includes meals and activities}

Contact: 080 41137671

Timings: 8am – 6.30pm

