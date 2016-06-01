It’s official. You don’t need to a be a child to get a playground. All you need to be is a child at heart! But we’re not talking about those see-saws and swings type scenarios. We’re talking karting tracks, wall climbing and even ziplining. So ditch the bars and pubs for once, and let go at these play areas for the big kids. Trust us, you’ll get hooked soon.
PLaY Arena
Although you can get yourself some booze from Xtreme Sports Bar before your little adventure, you should probably keep away from it when you go karting and hit the dirt tracks for some off-road action. While the paintball section and pogo sticks are great for fooling around, we highly recommend their adults trampoline room. Consisting solely of trampolines {duh!} and cushioning, believe us, it makes for an intense work out session. Our current favourite is the Segway to go zipping around like we’re Tony Stark.
Where: 75, Central Jail Road, Opposite Silverwood Regency Apartments, Kasavanahalli
Price: INR 150 upwards
Contact: +91 9900099911 or e-mail info@playarena.in
Timing: 10.30am-10pm
XtremeZone Getawayz
Make it a road trip and head to this adventure site in Manchanbele, just 50kms from the city. Ideal for family get-togethers and office team outings, the site is amid the reserve forests of Savandurga and a reservoir. The perfect set-up for sailing and surfing. Or venture out and go for a trek. Better still, a moonlit one. They offer exciting adventure sports including zipline, jumaring {using a rope to ascend a slope} and rappelling among others.
Where: Manchinbele, Dabguli Village, Magadi Taluk, Ramnagara District. Registration Office: XtremeZone Sports & Services Pvt. Ltd., No. 26/A, 1st Floor, 3rd Cross, 8th Main Road, RMV Extension, Sadashivanagar
Price: INR 1,300 upwards {includes meals and activities}
Contact: 080 41137671
Timings: 8am – 6.30pm
Dirt Mania Outdoor Adventure
A great fan of the elusive adrenaline rush? How does a ride on quad bikes over rocky terrain sound? Or dirt biking through the hills under the starry night? That’s what Dirt Mania offers you – an opportunity to explore nature in their roaring bikes. If speed isn’t your thing, try out their paint ball arena that promises a whole lot of fun, especially if you’re up for friendly competition.
Where: Kanakpura Road, Nelaguli Village
Price: INR 300 upwards
Contact: +91 8880260270 or e-mail jai@dirtmania.in to book your rides
Timings: 8am – 9pm
The Bull Ring Football And Sports Arena
You can book a ground at The Bull Ring to either host team building exercises, corporate tournaments or just to take down your siblings in a game of footy. The football oriented arena has pitches devoted to 5-a-side games. But what we love most, and suspect you will too, is their Bubble Football {futsal}. If you don’t think bouncing, rolling and playing in an encapsulated bubble ball is not fun, then you need to redefine your idea of fun.
Where: 36, Old Madras Road Next to BMTC 6th Depot, Swamy Vivekananda Road, Indiranagar
Price: INR 1,000 upwards
Contact: +91 9620444475 or e-mail info@bullring.in
Timings: 5am-10pm
Lazer Castle
While Bangalore has a large number of laser game arenas, Lazer Castle is our favourite, decked out in black and fluorescent lights. So, if you want a fun day with your pals {in the dark} and play fake warfare, you know the spot. And apart from laser tag, you can play Foosball and air hockey as well.
Where: 3, 80 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar
Price: INR 150 upwards
Contact: +91 9886786039
Timings: 11am – 10pm
Riddle Room
A space where the real world and fantasy collide, Riddle Room is a one-of-a-kind live escape room for those who love mysteries and riddles. Put into a locked room with other players, you are expected to solve a series of puzzles tactfully and physically and “free” yourself from the room in 60 minutes. The game can have the different themes of “The Laboratory” and “The Tomb”, based on the number of participants. Our record on The Laboratory is 46 minutes. Beat that!
Where: Raheja Arcade Basement, B18, Siddam Setty Complex, 5th Block, Koramangala
When: Tuesday to Sunday
Price: INR 500 per adult
Contact: +91 9886261616, +91 9620682774 or +91 8040985700 or e-mail hello@riddleroom.in
Timings: Tuesday to Friday, 12.30pm – 8pm and Saturday to Sunday, 12pm – 9pm
Girias Children’s Explorium
While it may be for kids, it is for the adults who will also be out of control! Their tagline “Where kids play to learn and adults learn to play” is self explanatory and we just love it. Using exhibits that are play things, it’s modelled on the Science Museum on America and England. So really, you’ll be playing about but be learning as well. From exploring media to concepts in arts and physics, there’s plenty of fun education here.
Where: 526, Amarjyothi Layout, Inner Ring Road, Domlur
Price: INR 750
Contact: 080 41681858
Timings: Monday to Thursday, 10.30am-8pm and Friday to Sunday, 10.30am-9pm
