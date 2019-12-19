Zipline, Zorbing, Bungy Trampoline: All At This Resort Under 55Kms Away From Bangalore!

The perfect blend of heritage and adventure, Shilhaandara allows you to choose between spending time relaxing by the pool and taking in the spectacular, centuries-old monolith rocks or getting all charged up on (what is touted to be) the longest Zipline in India, Segway rides, Zorbing, quad biking, and many other activities.

The main attraction is the wide range of on rope activities (ZipLine, Cargo net, Earthquake walk) and non rope activities (quad bike rides, paintball, bungy trampoline, zorbing and Segway). These are charged additionally to the packages offered. They also have less daring indoor and outdoor activities including swimming, rain dance, table tennis and kiddies favourites carom, kite flying and tug of war.

Want to stay the night? You have four options – standard rooms, rooms with a Jacuzzi or private pool and very rustic but functional tents. These rooms (and tent!) come with all meals included and unlimited use of resort facilities (excluding the special activities).

If you’re looking for just a day out of Bangalore with friends, family, or colleagues, they offer day packages starting at INR 1,000 per head and allow you access to all the activities (paid and unpaid) and also meals depending on the time of day you choose to go, starting with breakfast all the way through to dinner.