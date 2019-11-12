Treat Yourself To Some Global Cuisine In Brookefield!

Located in Brookfield Le Charcoal is definitely going to be my place if am looking for comfort and scrumptious food. Went here for lunch and the decors immediately caught my eyes as they have graffiti walls giving it a Boho look. For starters, I personally loved Achari cheese paneer tikka, Lahori chicken tikka and Dragon chicken. My course of meal got even better with Daal Bukhara which is supposedly the house speciality and really well-cooked ghee rice. Kulcha with Dal Makhni and Chicken bharta are also some of the dishes which are a definite Hit here. For drinks, we were served with some refreshing Mint lime cooler, Kiwi sunrise and Guava Mojito in which Mint lime cooler is my personal favourite. Last but not the least Deserts- Firni and Gajar ka halwa which were made with their homemade recipes. Firni had the right consistency and sweetness to it which was garnished with dry fruits and Gajar Halwa was specially made with homemade khoya soft and warm halwa garnished with dry fruits were to die for. Looking at the value for the money, Taste and location which it is at this place is a must-try!