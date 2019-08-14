Bullock Cart Rides To Buttermilk Churning: Live The North Karnataka Farm Life Here

If you’re tired of living the fast-paced city life, we have the perfect place for you! Located just about an hour’s drive to the south of Hubli is a lush 30-acre farm called Agadi Thota that gives you an insight into North Karnataka’s rural life. As you enter the thota (which is Kannada for farm), you will be given a traditional welcome, complete with band baaja and leaf garlands. You will receive your welcome drink, followed by a heavy breakfast of dosa and liquified jaggery. From then on, you're free to explore the vast acres of land (and activities) on your own. For starters, take a bullock cart ride down narrow roads surrounded by coconut trees.

Walk along further and peek into the thota's cottages with thatched roofs. Learn to churn buttermilk, grind red chillies, try your hand at pottery or get glass bangles fitted while you're at it! You can also learn about beekeeping and rabbit rearing! Shopaholics, do check out the organic products they have on sale - the mango pickles and puliogare mixes are yum!

For lunch, Agadi Thota has a huge spread. Try the Jowar rotti and chapatis along with mung sprouts, badnekai yennegai (brinjal side dish) and the two types of chutneys that go with it (shenga and gurel). Plus, sides of pickle, papad, salad and curd. Of course, two types of rice, rasam and matki curry, make up the rest. If you still have room for dessert, try the holige!