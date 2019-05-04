Zamindar's Gun Powder Rice Cannot Be Missed For Anything

Zamindar's Gun Powder rice can beat Biryani easily and it is one of the coolest places. From all the dishes I tried at this place, this was the best. I also had a chance to visit their kitchen and it was spick and span clean. What makes this place great is the humble and warm hospitality. Going to zamindar made me feel connected to home. The owner himself makes sure that customers are happy with the food. For a lot of people, who don't belong to Bangalore, uncle's hospitality ( the owner ) might bring the nostalgia of home. So guys just pay a visit to zamindar ASAP.