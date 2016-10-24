Stay At Airbnbs For The Real Kerala Experience Be It Backwaters Or Beaches

OK, this one’s got us dreaming of our next trip to Kerala. No fancy city or even a town, this little village, Kodamthuruth, is halfway between Alleppey and Cochin. Run by a family, it is literally on the backwaters. So much so that if you tumbled on your porch, you might just plonk into the water! Manu is a fine host and in addition to treating you to homely food, he’ll even teach you canoe to the veggie market or to the town nearby for a quick Kerala massage. But for the most part, we recommend just sitting on the porch, beer in hand, lulled by the lapping of the water on the banks.

Price: INR 1,400 upwards

Type of Stay: Private Room

Can Accommodate: 2 guests

Find out more about them here.