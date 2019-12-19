Spruce Up Your Décor With Heritage And History From Akshara Arts

Akshara Arts is an Indian handicrafts store located in Jayanagar that curates handicrafts from across the nation. Their best-sellers are traditional paintings that weave stories of “Gods and Mortals” in the form of Tanjore, miniature, silk, Madhubani and marble paintings. Their handcrafted bronze artefacts of Dhokra (lost-wax casting) and Bastar are both aesthetically pleasing as well as layered with history. Their woodcrafts feature carved figurines, furniture, accessories, windows, doors, boxes, and decorative pieces that are made of rosewood and sandalwood. They also house cosmetic cases and silk mobile pouches with bold Indian motifs that can perfectly complement your ethnic, work and occasion wear.

However, their most stunning pieces are their silver earrings and necklaces that look like they were crafted for deities, which is perfect to help you look like the goddess you are. Their range of carved wooden door handles can give your door the touch of elegance it needs, and their exquisitely crafted elephant chairs will make you feel like a year-round participant in the Thrissur Pooram.