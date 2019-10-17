ALai is a gifting and wrapping company that makes sure your guests take home more than just great memories of your party.
This Gifting Company Makes Party Favours That Brings The Party Home With You
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
What Makes It Awesome
When the lights go out and your guests recede back into their beds after a great time, the last remnant of the fun they had will be your party favours. ALai is a gifting company that will help you get this right. ALai will take care of your final opportunity to thank your friends and family for committing their time for your celebrations. Be it flowers, or chocolates or even a fruit basket, ALai knows how to make anything ordinary look like a gift. Whether it’s for your daughter’s Lego-themed birthday, your wedding or just a party for the sake of hosting these adorable party favours, ALai has got you covered.
ALai is also into trousseau packing, corporate gifting, gift boxes, handcrafted stationery, boutonnières for the gentlemen, and corsages for the lovely ladies. In case you’re wondering, they don’t just cater to bulk orders, they also do gifting for custom and personal use. The next time you want to throw a party that stands out, gift your guests the love and attention they showed up for.
Pro-Tip
Apart from gifting, ALai also custom makes headdresses including coronets, crowns, and tiaras for special occasions.
