We Found This Secret Antique Store In Comm Street And It Is Home Decor Central

Alankrita Antiques, an antique store in one of by lanes of Commercial Street, not only holds many stories of the past with its antiques and vintage-esque selection of furniture, collectibles, and decor, but also offers one-of-a-kind pieces to perk up any modern home.



Located along one of those bylanes in Comm Street where you will find silver shops, Alankrita offers a modern facade, but once you enter, you will be welcomed with all things sepia toned. The shop is dim, with bulbs providing all the lighting, and offers plenty of atmosphere.Yes we did a have Diagon Alley de ja vu. Inside the store is a huge selection of antiques and collectibles with everything from gorgeous vintage mirrors (all they need is a slick of varnish) to dainty enamel tiffin boxes, which can easily become a statement piece in your living room.

The vintage mirrors come framed with intricately carved teakwood we're told and can be perfect in your dressing room. We also spotted a pile of magnificent wooden chests, perfect as a centre piece, table or for storage, Tanjore-like paintings, and a beautiful, old violin. Don;t have much to splurge? Just pick up from trinkets such as cowbells which you can hang from doorways, traditional temple lamp to add that ethnic touch to your space, dainty stools, wooden toys, and those beautiful brass or enamel tiffin carriers. Prices here start from INR 500 and go up to INR 1,50,000 for bigger pieces of furniture such as beds, desks, gorgeous teakwood closets and glass cabinets for your alcohol and fine china.