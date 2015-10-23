Four Amazing Boozy Deals You Shouldn't Miss Out On

We know how you long to relax and unwind after a day’s toil. And what Homer feels with doughnuts, we know city folks feel with a mug {or two} of beer. So we picked out five awesome boozy deals from around town, to help you take away the edge of your weary day without worrying about the bill you’ll end up with.

Barley & Grapes Cafe

Make your way to Barley & Grapes on a Wednesday and you get to guzzle down beer at INR 49 for a glass {11am-10pm}. If beer is not quite your thing, go there on a Friday and treat yourself to unlimited sangria for INR 333. We’re definitely not kidding with this one.

Where: Lower Ground Floor, Phoenix Marketcity, Mahadevpura, Whitefield Road

When: Wednesdays and Fridays, 11am-10pm

Contact: 080 33166599

Price: INR 49 upwards

Find them on Facebook here.

Cafes

Barley & Grapes Cafe

4.1

Phoenix Marketcity, Lower Ground Floor, Mahadevpura, Whitefield, Bengaluru

I-Bar

We love this mid-week deal at I-Bar. Head to this happening spot on a Wednesday, and {wait for it} for every soft drink you order, you get a free 30ml hard drink. Yes, you read that right. So, how about some Sprite with a dash of vodka, perhaps?

Where: The Park, 14/7, MG Road

When: Wednesdays, 6pm-11pm

Contact: 080 25594666

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.

Lounges

i-Bar - The Park

4.0

The Park Bangalore, 14/7, MG Road, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengaluru

WYT Restropub

What if we told you this pub gives you not one or two, but three free drinks with every one drink you buy? Restricted to a few brands but great when you’re on a shoestring budget, this crazy deal might just be what you need for a weekend out with friends.

Where: 65-66, Hotel Komfort Terraces, MG Road

When: Monday-Thursday, 10:30am-11:30pm and Friday-Sunday, 10:30am-12:30am

Contact: 080 41501414

Find them on Facebook here.

Pubs

Wyt RestroPub

3.9

Hotel Komfort Terraces, 3rd Floor, MG Road, Bengaluru

Hangover

Another all-new pub that seems to know how much we love a mug of draught to unwind after a busy day. Hangover offers a mug of beer at INR 99 and 550ml {almost a pint} at INR 149, making sure you don’t lose your hangover on seeing the bill after chilling out. Worth every buck!

Where: 1080, 12th Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar

When: Sunday-Thursday, Noon-11:30pm and Friday-Saturday, Noon-1am

Contact: +91 9886200070

Price: INR 99 upwards

Find them on Facebook here.

Bars

Hangover

4.1

1080, 12th A Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

