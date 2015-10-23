We know how you long to relax and unwind after a day’s toil. And what Homer feels with doughnuts, we know city folks feel with a mug {or two} of beer. So we picked out five awesome boozy deals from around town, to help you take away the edge of your weary day without worrying about the bill you’ll end up with.
Four Amazing Boozy Deals You Shouldn't Miss Out On
Barley & Grapes Cafe
Make your way to Barley & Grapes on a Wednesday and you get to guzzle down beer at INR 49 for a glass {11am-10pm}. If beer is not quite your thing, go there on a Friday and treat yourself to unlimited sangria for INR 333. We’re definitely not kidding with this one.
Where: Lower Ground Floor, Phoenix Marketcity, Mahadevpura, Whitefield Road
When: Wednesdays and Fridays, 11am-10pm
Contact: 080 33166599
Price: INR 49 upwards
- Price for two: ₹ 800
I-Bar
We love this mid-week deal at I-Bar. Head to this happening spot on a Wednesday, and {wait for it} for every soft drink you order, you get a free 30ml hard drink. Yes, you read that right. So, how about some Sprite with a dash of vodka, perhaps?
Where: The Park, 14/7, MG Road
When: Wednesdays, 6pm-11pm
Contact: 080 25594666
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
WYT Restropub
What if we told you this pub gives you not one or two, but three free drinks with every one drink you buy? Restricted to a few brands but great when you’re on a shoestring budget, this crazy deal might just be what you need for a weekend out with friends.
Where: 65-66, Hotel Komfort Terraces, MG Road
When: Monday-Thursday, 10:30am-11:30pm and Friday-Sunday, 10:30am-12:30am
Contact: 080 41501414
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Hangover
Another all-new pub that seems to know how much we love a mug of draught to unwind after a busy day. Hangover offers a mug of beer at INR 99 and 550ml {almost a pint} at INR 149, making sure you don’t lose your hangover on seeing the bill after chilling out. Worth every buck!
Where: 1080, 12th Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar
When: Sunday-Thursday, Noon-11:30pm and Friday-Saturday, Noon-1am
Contact: +91 9886200070
Price: INR 99 upwards
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
