Starting out with just prints for the walls, that too funny ones, Alicia Souza's cutesy art (featuring everything from cuddly cats to adorable humans) is now on clothes, phone covers, mugs, planners and sling bags.
Cats, Chai & Books: These Adorable Prints, Stationery & Clothes By Alicia Souza Start At INR 299
What Makes It Awesome
We ardently adore the city-based, animal-loving, chips-snacking illustrator, Alicia Souza and are constantly following her updates on her Instagram page. If you’re like us, apart from just double tapping on your favourite images, you can actually buy prints on her website as well. From a cutesy ‘I love big books and I cannot lie’ poster, one describing cat parents, or even one professing your love for chai. Sigh. You can pick these up in different sizes: A4, A5 or more or even framed ones.
Plant Mommy, Dog Daddy, Follow Your Heart, unicorns, and the funnest ones that blend samosas and Yoga asanas, are all tees you can casually lounge around in. You can even get accessories such as luggage tags, passport covers, travel pouches, pencil pouches, also themed around similar things.
Pro-Tip
Alicia also does some amazing customised stamps. Perfect for couples, name stamps, and adorable illustrations that you can seal your cards, presents and any letters, if you're old school, and it'll make the biggest difference to any white space! We love the "Love, Hugs & Kisses" seal, which you can add your name to, and stamp away!
