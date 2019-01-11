Dig Into All-Day Breakfast During The Weekend At This Resto-Pub In Koramangala

If waking up late and having an equally late breakfast is your kind of thing on weekends, then head to The Reservoire in Koramangala. Their spread of American and English all-day breakfast should help you break your fast like a champion. You've got the classic English spread of sauteed mushrooms, baked beans, fried eggs, bacon (yummers!), grilled tomatoes and hash browns. If pancakes are your thing, it's the American spread. Of course, you can order everything a la carte be it pancakes, French toast, and waffles. Eggs are there too, from a plain omelette to meaty omelette, so really, you are not missing out on any of the usual suspects from the many breakfast places in Koramangala. Oh, and for those watching their weight or just want to try eating healthy, there's the Frutopia Smoothie Bowl.

The breakfast menu is on from Friday to Sunday, 8 am onwards.