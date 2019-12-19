Ladies, Check Out This Salon For Hair Massage, Haircut & Other Services

I generally go to my usual salon, but this time I wanted to try a new place, and Vurve happened to me. It's a nice chic place where you can relax while you get your hair done. I went there for a haircut, and the staff were very courteous. They ordered refreshments for me while I was having a good head massage. The haircut was exactly the way I wanted, and that's the reason why I'm recommending this salon.
They just have six seats for the haircut, and we were four people, so we had to wait a little longer despite making appointments.
