Ladies, Check Out This Salon For Hair Massage, Haircut & Other Services

Salons

Vurve Salon

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.5

Icon Mall, 1st Floor, 2981, 12th Main Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I generally go to my usual salon, but this time I wanted to try a new place, and Vurve happened to me. It's a nice chic place where you can relax while you get your hair done. I went there for a haircut, and the staff were very courteous. They ordered refreshments for me while I was having a good head massage. The haircut was exactly the way I wanted, and that's the reason why I'm recommending this salon.

What Could Be Better?

They just have six seats for the haircut, and we were four people, so we had to wait a little longer despite making appointments.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family and Bae.

