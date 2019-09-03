All Roads Lead To Blu Oyster To Experience The Best Seafood In Town ��

Blu Oyster: Located at the most happening place in Bangalore, Indiranagar - Blu Oyster is pretty huge classy space for dining as an experience. With expertise in seafood, they have a wide range of seafood menu extending from regular fish & prawns to Lobsters, Oysters, Crabs, Clams, Squid etc For soup, went with the Chef Special Prawns Soup - felt little intimidated with the smell, but then the soup was super good served along with bread. bite-sized prawns are adequate in the soup. For Starters, went with the Prawns Ghee Roast - Fresh catch of prawns are smeared with whole spices is prepared along with ghee, tasted so good. Liked the presentation of the dish. Stuffed Crab & Mushroom in a shell - Delicious preparation of Crabmeat along with bite mushrooms is presented well in the shell. Worth try having it. A good one for people who wanted to try Crab for the first time For Mains, stuck to Fish Steak - Pan seared fish with caper sauce served along with parsley rice & veggies. The fish steak was well cooked & goes perfect with the caper sauce. Not to miss the Coconut Souffle in the dessert section. Bits of coconut in the souffle surrounded with some fresh coconut milk is a must-try. Saw that they also have Corporate Thalis so that one can enjoy multiple dishes at the same time. Recommended & will go back for more